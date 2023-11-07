Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ DUI, LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A3006153                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Skylar Velasquez and Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks                                         

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: November 06, 2023, at approximately 1700 hours

STREET: 88 S Main St

TOWN: Waterbury

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Wayne Honaker

AGE: 31     

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota  

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Vehicle not occupied

AGE:     

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks responded to the area of 88 S Main St in the Village of Waterbury for a reported motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed, V#1, a 2017 Toyota Corolla, drove into V#2, a 2004 Honda CR-V. At the time of the crash, V#2 was parked legally in a road-side parking spot and unoccupied.

Based on witness statements, it was determined the operator of V#1 had left the scene on foot prior to arrival of first responders. Troopers later located the operator at a nearby business and identified him as Wayne Honaker (31). While speaking to Troopers, Honaker displayed signs of impairment. Honaker was screened and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI- Drugs. Honaker was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Honaker was released with a citation for the above-mentioned charge of DUI- Refusal, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1201, in addition to Crashes; Duty to Stop, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1128. 

 

VERMONT CIVIL VIOLATION COMPLAINT: Operating After Suspension T23 VSA 676; Traffic Control Signals T23 VSA 1022; Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A           

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 11, 2024 at 0830 hours        

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

