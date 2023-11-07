Berlin Barracks/ DUI, LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3006153
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Skylar Velasquez and Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: November 06, 2023, at approximately 1700 hours
STREET: 88 S Main St
TOWN: Waterbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Wayne Honaker
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Vehicle not occupied
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks responded to the area of 88 S Main St in the Village of Waterbury for a reported motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed, V#1, a 2017 Toyota Corolla, drove into V#2, a 2004 Honda CR-V. At the time of the crash, V#2 was parked legally in a road-side parking spot and unoccupied.
Based on witness statements, it was determined the operator of V#1 had left the scene on foot prior to arrival of first responders. Troopers later located the operator at a nearby business and identified him as Wayne Honaker (31). While speaking to Troopers, Honaker displayed signs of impairment. Honaker was screened and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI- Drugs. Honaker was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Honaker was released with a citation for the above-mentioned charge of DUI- Refusal, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1201, in addition to Crashes; Duty to Stop, a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. 1128.
VERMONT CIVIL VIOLATION COMPLAINT: Operating After Suspension T23 VSA 676; Traffic Control Signals T23 VSA 1022; Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 11, 2024 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.