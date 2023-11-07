DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE: DOCN) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (“DigitalOcean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOCN) between February 16, 2023 and August 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired DigitalOcean securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

According to the Complaint, DigitalOcean is an emerging growth company which purports to offer a cloud computing platform, primarily for small to medium-sized businesses who lack adequate resources to support on-premise software development environments. DigitalOcean’s customers use its platform for building web and mobile applications, website hosting, and e-commerce, among other uses.

On August 3, 2023, DigitalOcean announced that it had “identified certain errors within the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 filed on May 9, 2023” related to the Company’s accounting for income tax expense, resulting in an overstatement of income tax expense in the quarter of approximately $18 million. The Company announced that it would be restating its first quarter 2023 financials and that this restatement would “also include disclosure of an identified material weakness and that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of March 31, 2023.”

On August 24, 2023, DigitalOcean issued a press release announcing that the Company’s Board of Directors had begun a search for a new CEO to replace Defendant Yancy Spruill, who would step down as CEO and board member as soon as his successor was appointed.

On this news, DigitalOcean’s stock price declined $2.65 per share, or approximately 8.4%, to close at $28.86 per share on August 25, 2023.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 13, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

