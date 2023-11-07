Update No. 1: Rutland Barracks / DUI & Criminal DLS

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4007077

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: November 11, 2023, at approximately 1840 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business RT 4 / Main St, West Rutland

VIOLATION: DUI #2 & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Christen Ward

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 11, 2023, at approximately 1840 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a single-vehicle crash at Business RT 4 near Main Street, in the Town of West Rutland. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified the operator as Christen Ward. Throughout the interaction with Ward, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Ward declined Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Ward was processed and subsequently released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

