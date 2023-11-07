Update No. 1: Rutland Barracks / DUI & Criminal DLS
Updated press release with attached photograph of Ward.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4007077
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 11, 2023, at approximately 1840 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Business RT 4 / Main St, West Rutland
VIOLATION: DUI #2 & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Christen Ward
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 11, 2023, at approximately 1840 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a single-vehicle crash at Business RT 4 near Main Street, in the Town of West Rutland. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified the operator as Christen Ward. Throughout the interaction with Ward, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Ward declined Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Ward was processed and subsequently released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: November 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.