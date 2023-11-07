TomTom's Road Analytics Products available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TomTom Junction Analytics is TomTom's first suite of traffic analytics products available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace for all Microsoft Azure customers.

TomTom Road Analytics provides insights on road transportation and traffic demand as a foundation for smarter decisions to help reduce congestion, emissions, and improve mobility.

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart City Expo -- TomTom ( TOM2 ) , the location technology specialist, today announced that Microsoft Azure customers can now purchase TomTom’s Junction Analytics in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the first in a line of four road analytics products to become available on the platform.

TomTom Junction Analytics is part of a complete road analytics product suite that leverages historical and real-time traffic data based on anonymized speed data from more than 600 million connected devices worldwide. The result is detailed, high-quality data delivered through intuitive tools that empower road authorities, highway agencies, and traffic management centers to create smarter mobility solutions. These products are becoming available through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. TomTom customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

“Road data and analytics are increasingly becoming essential to smart city planning,” said Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Vice President for Traffic & Travel Information at TomTom. “Making our industry-leading analytics products readily available in Azure will enable transportation and city planners, smart city and market intelligence platform providers to understand, analyze, forecast and provide better services to citizens and travelers worldwide. Real-time junction analytics also enable cities and traffic managers to optimize traffic signals in real-time, helping reduce congestion and emissions.”

“We’re pleased to welcome TomTom’s Junction Analytics to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

TomTom Road Analytics solutions run on Azure and take advantage of the global availability and scalability of Microsoft's cloud-based services. Bringing the Road Analytics products to Azure Marketplace enhances the value and ease with which Azure customers can integrate road analytics into their solutions with simple, transparent, unified billing and authentication.

