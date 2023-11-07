Valneva to Present and Hold Investor Meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Saint-Herblain (France), November 7, 2023 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced that its senior management will present and participate in 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, to take place November 14-16, 2023 in London, UK.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach and Chief Financial Officer Peter Bühler will host a fireside chat at 2:30pm GMT on November 14 to discuss Valneva’s commercial business and pipeline of infectious disease vaccines. This includes VLA1553, which has a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) PDUFA action date at the end of November 2023 and may, if approved, become the first licensed chikungunya vaccine; and VLA15, the Company’s Lyme vaccine candidate, currently in Phase 3 clinical development and partnered with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live events in the “Investor” section of the Valneva website at www.valneva.com. To request a meeting at the event, please contact your representative at Jefferies.

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market two proprietary travel vaccines as well as certain third-party vaccines leveraging our established commercial infrastructure.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, potentially the world’s first vaccine against the chikungunya virus, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats.





