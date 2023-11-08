Renowned Global Footwear and Accessories Brand Billini Launches Co-Designed Collaboration with Natasha Oakley
EINPresswire.com/ -- Billini, the globally recognized Australian footwear brand, unveils its exclusive collaboration with Natasha Oakley, super-influencer, entrepreneur and co-founder of Monday Swimwear. The Natasha Oakley x Billini collection is now available for customers to shop worldwide, exclusively on billini.com.
Inspired by the essence of effortless sophistication, the Natasha Oakley x Billini collection introduces a range of heels, perfect for everyday dressing. The 20-piece collection includes 8 distinct heel styles, each coming in an array of colors and textures. Designed with a focus on wearability and chic aesthetics, Oakley co-designed the collection by infusing her signature style into every design.
"Collaborating with Billini has been a dream come true. I wanted to create a collection that embodies my personal style – chic, versatile, and inspired by my travels,” says Oakley. “Each pair in this collection tells a story and is designed to empower women to feel confident and effortlessly stylish, no matter the occasion. Working with Billini has allowed me to translate my vision into reality, and I am incredibly proud of the collection. I hope everyone enjoys wearing these shoes as much as I enjoyed creating them."
“Natasha is the epitome of effortless, yet elevated, style and was the perfect choice for our resort-inspired collection,” says Susannah Khouzame, Creative Director and Founder of Billini. “The range features a curated collection of tried and true styles Natasha would wear throughout the year, featuring a mix of kitten heels for easy day-to-night dressing, chic after dark stilettos and statement embellished block heels.”
The resort-inspired collection offers an array of styles, featuring 4 stilettos, 1 pump, 2 block heels, and 1 wedge. The color palette seamlessly blends soft neutral shades like ivory, white, coffee, and nude with luxurious tones of black, denim, gold metallic, and pistachio. From strappy heels to sophisticated pointed toes, the range embodies a variety of designs. Drawing inspiration from glamorous travel destinations, each style is named after beloved locations from around the world.
The Natasha Oakley x Billini collection is available on billini.com with prices ranging between $80 - $100 USD, and available in women’s US sizes 5 through 10. Campaign Images and line sheets are available HERE.
About Billini:
Established in 2009, Billini has become a leading Australian women's footwear and accessory brand, renowned for its fashion-forward designs available at affordable price points, both in its 27 brick and mortar stores across Australia and through esteemed global retailers like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Lord & Taylor, Lulus, Princess Polly, and PacSun. Recognized for its swift response to the latest trends, Billini is the go-to destination for stylish and accessible footwear, ranging from season-ready sandals to versatile wear-all-day boots and statement heels. With a loyal customer base worldwide, Billini injects instant style into wardrobes, empowering individuals to express their unique fashion sensibilities effortlessly. Billini has gained a big celebrity following, including Sophie Turner, Jessica Alba, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, Meagan Good, Bella Thorne, Chrishell Stause, and Scheana Shay among its fans.
Sam Drucker
Inspired by the essence of effortless sophistication, the Natasha Oakley x Billini collection introduces a range of heels, perfect for everyday dressing. The 20-piece collection includes 8 distinct heel styles, each coming in an array of colors and textures. Designed with a focus on wearability and chic aesthetics, Oakley co-designed the collection by infusing her signature style into every design.
"Collaborating with Billini has been a dream come true. I wanted to create a collection that embodies my personal style – chic, versatile, and inspired by my travels,” says Oakley. “Each pair in this collection tells a story and is designed to empower women to feel confident and effortlessly stylish, no matter the occasion. Working with Billini has allowed me to translate my vision into reality, and I am incredibly proud of the collection. I hope everyone enjoys wearing these shoes as much as I enjoyed creating them."
“Natasha is the epitome of effortless, yet elevated, style and was the perfect choice for our resort-inspired collection,” says Susannah Khouzame, Creative Director and Founder of Billini. “The range features a curated collection of tried and true styles Natasha would wear throughout the year, featuring a mix of kitten heels for easy day-to-night dressing, chic after dark stilettos and statement embellished block heels.”
The resort-inspired collection offers an array of styles, featuring 4 stilettos, 1 pump, 2 block heels, and 1 wedge. The color palette seamlessly blends soft neutral shades like ivory, white, coffee, and nude with luxurious tones of black, denim, gold metallic, and pistachio. From strappy heels to sophisticated pointed toes, the range embodies a variety of designs. Drawing inspiration from glamorous travel destinations, each style is named after beloved locations from around the world.
The Natasha Oakley x Billini collection is available on billini.com with prices ranging between $80 - $100 USD, and available in women’s US sizes 5 through 10. Campaign Images and line sheets are available HERE.
About Billini:
Established in 2009, Billini has become a leading Australian women's footwear and accessory brand, renowned for its fashion-forward designs available at affordable price points, both in its 27 brick and mortar stores across Australia and through esteemed global retailers like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Lord & Taylor, Lulus, Princess Polly, and PacSun. Recognized for its swift response to the latest trends, Billini is the go-to destination for stylish and accessible footwear, ranging from season-ready sandals to versatile wear-all-day boots and statement heels. With a loyal customer base worldwide, Billini injects instant style into wardrobes, empowering individuals to express their unique fashion sensibilities effortlessly. Billini has gained a big celebrity following, including Sophie Turner, Jessica Alba, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, Meagan Good, Bella Thorne, Chrishell Stause, and Scheana Shay among its fans.
Sam Drucker
Pull PR
sam@pull-pr.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok