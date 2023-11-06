Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,184 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1206

PENNSYLVANIA, November 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1206

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

979

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BROWN, SCHWANK, VOGEL AND COSTA,

NOVEMBER 6, 2023

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, NOVEMBER 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in domestic animals, providing for posted notice

with information on dangerous transmissible diseases.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 3 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes

is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2336. Posted notice with information on dangerous

transmissible diseases.

The department may require a dealer, agent or person that

offers a domestic animal, commercial feed or pet food for sale

to the public to provide a posted notice on the premises with

information on a dangerous transmissible disease.

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

You just read:

Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1206

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more