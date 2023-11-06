Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1206

PENNSYLVANIA, November 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1206

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

979

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BROWN, SCHWANK, VOGEL AND COSTA,

NOVEMBER 6, 2023

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, NOVEMBER 6, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in domestic animals, providing for posted notice

with information on dangerous transmissible diseases.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 3 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes

is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2336. Posted notice with information on dangerous

transmissible diseases.

The department may require a dealer, agent or person that

offers a domestic animal, commercial feed or pet food for sale

to the public to provide a posted notice on the premises with

information on a dangerous transmissible disease.

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

