Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1206
PENNSYLVANIA, November 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1206
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
979
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BROWN, SCHWANK, VOGEL AND COSTA,
NOVEMBER 6, 2023
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, NOVEMBER 6, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in domestic animals, providing for posted notice
with information on dangerous transmissible diseases.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 3 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes
is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2336. Posted notice with information on dangerous
transmissible diseases.
The department may require a dealer, agent or person that
offers a domestic animal, commercial feed or pet food for sale
to the public to provide a posted notice on the premises with
information on a dangerous transmissible disease.
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14