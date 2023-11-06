Senate Resolution 202 Printer's Number 1207
PENNSYLVANIA, November 6 - country solely focused on scholastic esports regulations and
standards, provides safe, regulated and structured competitions
for high schools throughout this Commonwealth and has seen
tremendous growth in the popularity of scholastic esports
programs across the State; and
WHEREAS, In its first season, during the 2018-2019 academic
year, the PIEA had 30 teams from 17 high schools in this
Commonwealth compete in its championship event, but during the
2022-2023 academic year, the PIEA had more than 400 teams from
over 150 schools and more than 2,000 students compete in its
esports competitions; and
WHEREAS, The PIEA has been successful in expanding the number
of high schools and middle schools with esports clubs and
programs because significant research has found that regulated,
structured scholastic esports programs provide positive outcomes
for students; and
WHEREAS, According to research conducted by the University of
California Irvine (UCI) and the Connected Learning Lab (CLL),
students who participate in structured esports programs tend to
have higher mathematics achievement, accelerated language
learning and technology fluency, as well as improved digital and
print literacy; and
WHEREAS, Researchers at UCI and CLL also found that students
who participated in scholastic esports programs had significant
growth in social skills and mental health, including skills
related to mentorship, teamwork, communication and leadership;
and
WHEREAS, Studies by UCI and CLL found that students
themselves said they placed a greater focus on their own social
and mental health, including realizations of perseverance,
