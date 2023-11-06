Senate Resolution 202 Printer's Number 1207

PENNSYLVANIA, November 6 - country solely focused on scholastic esports regulations and

standards, provides safe, regulated and structured competitions

for high schools throughout this Commonwealth and has seen

tremendous growth in the popularity of scholastic esports

programs across the State; and

WHEREAS, In its first season, during the 2018-2019 academic

year, the PIEA had 30 teams from 17 high schools in this

Commonwealth compete in its championship event, but during the

2022-2023 academic year, the PIEA had more than 400 teams from

over 150 schools and more than 2,000 students compete in its

esports competitions; and

WHEREAS, The PIEA has been successful in expanding the number

of high schools and middle schools with esports clubs and

programs because significant research has found that regulated,

structured scholastic esports programs provide positive outcomes

for students; and

WHEREAS, According to research conducted by the University of

California Irvine (UCI) and the Connected Learning Lab (CLL),

students who participate in structured esports programs tend to

have higher mathematics achievement, accelerated language

learning and technology fluency, as well as improved digital and

print literacy; and

WHEREAS, Researchers at UCI and CLL also found that students

who participated in scholastic esports programs had significant

growth in social skills and mental health, including skills

related to mentorship, teamwork, communication and leadership;

and

WHEREAS, Studies by UCI and CLL found that students

themselves said they placed a greater focus on their own social

and mental health, including realizations of perseverance,

