Senate Resolution 203 Printer's Number 1208
PENNSYLVANIA, November 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1208
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
203
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COSTA, FONTANA, BREWSTER, KANE, MARTIN,
HUTCHINSON AND BROWN, NOVEMBER 6, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 6, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Vertebral
Subluxation Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Optimum performance and health of the human body
depends on the unfettered, free transmission of mental impulses
or nerve impulses between the brain and all cells, tissues and
organs; and
WHEREAS, The flow of mental impulses between the brain and
the body passes through the vertebrae of the spinal column; and
WHEREAS, Blockages of mental impulses are caused by vertebral
subluxations which occur when a vertebra misaligns, occludes an
opening, impinges on a nerve or otherwise interferes with
neurotransmission; and
WHEREAS, A vertebral subluxation can occur regardless of the
presence or absence of symptoms; and
WHEREAS, Doctors of Chiropractic are the licensed
professionals uniquely trained to locate, analyze and correct
vertebral subluxations that compromise an individual's health
and well-being; therefore be it
