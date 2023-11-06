Submit Release
Senate Resolution 203 Printer's Number 1208

PENNSYLVANIA, November 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1208

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

203

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, COSTA, FONTANA, BREWSTER, KANE, MARTIN,

HUTCHINSON AND BROWN, NOVEMBER 6, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 6, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Vertebral

Subluxation Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Optimum performance and health of the human body

depends on the unfettered, free transmission of mental impulses

or nerve impulses between the brain and all cells, tissues and

organs; and

WHEREAS, The flow of mental impulses between the brain and

the body passes through the vertebrae of the spinal column; and

WHEREAS, Blockages of mental impulses are caused by vertebral

subluxations which occur when a vertebra misaligns, occludes an

opening, impinges on a nerve or otherwise interferes with

neurotransmission; and

WHEREAS, A vertebral subluxation can occur regardless of the

presence or absence of symptoms; and

WHEREAS, Doctors of Chiropractic are the licensed

professionals uniquely trained to locate, analyze and correct

vertebral subluxations that compromise an individual's health

and well-being; therefore be it

