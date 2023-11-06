Senate Bill 981 Printer's Number 1209

PENNSYLVANIA, November 6 - department shall remain responsible for the custody of State

prisoners who are working for a cost accounting center operated

by the department. The county shall remain responsible for the

custody of county prisoners who work for a cost accounting

center operated by the county. The contractual arrangement

authorized by this chapter shall not create a third-party right

for a prisoner.

(b) Status of prisoner.--A prisoner compensated for

participation in the program may not be considered an employee

of the Commonwealth or the county, nor shall the prisoner be

afforded a right or privilege available to Commonwealth or

county employees.

(c) Certain rights preserved.--Nothing contained in this

section shall be construed to restore, in whole or in part, the

civil rights of participating prisoners, except that

participating prisoners shall be afforded the protection of 29

U.S.C. Ch. 8 (relating to fair labor standards), 42 U.S.C. §

2000a-1 (relating to prohibition against discrimination or

segregation required by any law, statute, ordinance, regulation,

rule or order of a State or State agency), 29 U.S.C. Ch. 15

(relating to occupational safety and health), 42 U.S.C. Ch. 76

(relating to age discrimination in federally assisted programs),

42 U.S.C. Ch. 126 (relating to equal opportunity for individuals

with disabilities), the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338),

known as the Workers' Compensation Act, the act of October 27,

1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human

Relations Act, the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), known

as the Wage Payment and Collection Law, and the act of January

17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968,

solely to the extent that they apply to the private sector

