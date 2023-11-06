Senate Bill 981 Printer's Number 1209
PENNSYLVANIA, November 6 - department shall remain responsible for the custody of State
prisoners who are working for a cost accounting center operated
by the department. The county shall remain responsible for the
custody of county prisoners who work for a cost accounting
center operated by the county. The contractual arrangement
authorized by this chapter shall not create a third-party right
for a prisoner.
(b) Status of prisoner.--A prisoner compensated for
participation in the program may not be considered an employee
of the Commonwealth or the county, nor shall the prisoner be
afforded a right or privilege available to Commonwealth or
county employees.
(c) Certain rights preserved.--Nothing contained in this
section shall be construed to restore, in whole or in part, the
civil rights of participating prisoners, except that
participating prisoners shall be afforded the protection of 29
U.S.C. Ch. 8 (relating to fair labor standards), 42 U.S.C. §
2000a-1 (relating to prohibition against discrimination or
segregation required by any law, statute, ordinance, regulation,
rule or order of a State or State agency), 29 U.S.C. Ch. 15
(relating to occupational safety and health), 42 U.S.C. Ch. 76
(relating to age discrimination in federally assisted programs),
42 U.S.C. Ch. 126 (relating to equal opportunity for individuals
with disabilities), the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338),
known as the Workers' Compensation Act, the act of October 27,
1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human
Relations Act, the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), known
as the Wage Payment and Collection Law, and the act of January
17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968,
solely to the extent that they apply to the private sector
