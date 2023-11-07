Kanawha Boulevard closed near State Capitol from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Send-Off

Page Content

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from California Avenue to Greenbrier Street from noon to 7 p.m., and from Michigan Avenue to Greenbrier Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 7, 2023, for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Send-Off celebration at the West Virginia State Capitol.



A 63-foot Norway Spruce from the Monongahela National Forest is on a 14-stop tour of West Virginia before making its way to Washington, D.C., where it will be on display at the nation’s capital.



The Christmas Tree Send-Off event includes a parade, marching bands, refreshments, vendors and events for children.​​