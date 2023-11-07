Submit Release
Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau - Christmas airmail - latest dates of posting 2023

MACAU, November 7 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau - Christmas airmail - latest dates of posting 2023

Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau

2023-11-07

The latest dates of posting for Christmas airmail is listed in post offices and on CTT website. The public are advised to post the mail item as early as possible.

https://www.ctt.gov.mo/MacauPost/Contents/News.aspx?pm=3797&lang=en-US

