Railroad Crossing Malfunction

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The intersection of Hill St and Broad St in Lyndon has an issue with the railroad arms going up and down randomly 

 

This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Please use caution when approaching the railroad arms at this intersection. 

  

Please drive carefully.  





Christie Raymond

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

 

