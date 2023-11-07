Railroad Crossing Malfunction

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The intersection of Hill St and Broad St in Lyndon has an issue with the railroad arms going up and down randomly

This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Please use caution when approaching the railroad arms at this intersection.

