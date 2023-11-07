Shaftsbury Barracks- DUI #2 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3004987
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/06/23 @ 2032 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 100 / Williams Road, Readsboro
VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal
ACCUSED: Brittany Fields
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Searsburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was traveling North on Vermont Route 100 in the town of Readsboro when a vehicle heading South entered into the Northbound Lane, almost striking the Trooper head on. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and while speaking with the operator (Fields) observed multiple indicators of impairment. Fields was ultimately arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Fields was later released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/27/23 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/23 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.