Shaftsbury Barracks- DUI #2 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3004987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Stevens                           

STATION:  Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 11/06/23 @ 2032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Rt 100 / Williams Road, Readsboro

VIOLATION: DUI #2 Refusal

 

ACCUSED:  Brittany Fields                                             

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Searsburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was traveling North on Vermont Route 100 in the town of Readsboro when a vehicle heading South entered into the Northbound Lane, almost striking the Trooper head on. The Trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and while speaking with the operator (Fields) observed multiple indicators of impairment. Fields was ultimately arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Fields was later released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/27/23 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/23 @ 0815 hours           

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:   NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

