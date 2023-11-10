Dr. Marium Murad of Movement is Blessed LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marium Murad is the creator of The Movement is Blessed © Program that is a uniquely designed exercise program for working professionals to remain active alert and fit for longer.

Dr. Murad is wholeheartedly dedicated to helping us improve our daily wellness. She accomplishes this by her result-oriented approach to modern day living, that’s on the go and on demand. This represents the vast majority of professionals living less active lives with vague symptoms that eventually can cause profound negative effects on our body which overtime making us vulnerable to chronic disease. However, by consistently moving our bodies and remaining physically active we can effectively reduce and eliminate the horrible effects of the dreaded sedentary modern lifestyle.

Dr. Murad provides these wonderful in-person educational wellness workshops that will change your life. She promises that her perfected technique for our fast- paced world is the one and only exercise method professionals need to maintain optimal health.

Dr. Murad is graciously holding special events for Close Up Radio faithful listeners and staff along with their friends and families. These gift wellness events, as she endearingly calls it, are this December 9th, 16th, and 30t are being held at Dallas, Texas DFW international airport venue for individuals or families that is also kid friendly. Plus, there are additional surprises for attendees.

Any December 2023 weekend, Marium offers her Saturday “Must have Wellness Wonder” workshop which has a complimentary 2nd workshop already included in her event.

This Wellness Wonder Workshop can do miracles for middle and mature aged individuals. Dr. Murad declares it our Best Personal Health Tool for Office Personal.

With the holidays fast approaching Dr. Murad encourages us to give ourselves and our loved ones a meaningful priceless gift of health and wellness that might be just what friends and family need to start the New Year off right.

Nothing can be better than giving the gift of good health, not to mention there is a special emphasis on working professionals who can now finally incorporate living a fulfilled life, energized, feeling youthful, and ready for success.

In Dr Marium’s two-part radio interviews she will talk about her Movement Is Blessed © Program and go over all the exciting details of her upcoming workshops. You can’t afford to miss it!

Close Up Radio will feature Marium Murad in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday November 14th at 12pm EST and with Jim Masters on Tuesday November 21st at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://movementisblessed.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno