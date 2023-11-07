Toshiba Launches 30V N-Channel Common-Drain MOSFET Suitable for Devices with USB and for Protecting Battery Packs





Until now, Toshiba’s line-up of N-channel common-drain MOSFETs has focused on 12V products, mainly for use in protecting the lithium-ion battery packs of smartphones. The release of a 30V product realizes a wider selection of applications requiring voltages higher than 12V, such as load switching for the power lines of USB charging devices, and the protection of lithium-ion battery packs in laptop PCs and tablets.





Realizing a bi-directional switch with a low drain-source on-resistance (RDS(ON)) has required two MOSFETs, either 3.3×3.3mm or 2×2 mm, with low RDS(ON). Toshiba’s new product uses a new, small, thin package TCSPAG-341501 (3.37mm×1.47mm (typ.), t=0.11mm (typ.)), and features low source-source on-resistance (RSS(ON)) of 9.9mΩ (typ.) in a single package common-drain configuration





USB Power Delivery (USB PD) that supports a power supply ranging 15W (5V / 3A) to a maximum of 240W (48V / 5A) was developed for devices requiring high power supply. USB PD specifies a role swap function for swapping the power supply and receiving side, and requires devices with USB charging to support bi-directional power supply, so that both sides can supply and receive power. The new product is an N-channel common-drain MOSFET that supports bi-directional power supply, and that has a small mounting area.









Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up and improve characteristics, to raise design flexibility.





Applications





• Smartphones

• Laptop PCs

• Tablets, etc.





Features





• High source-source voltage rating: VSSS=30V

• Low on-resistance: RSS(ON)=9.9mΩ (typ.) (VGS=10V)

• Common‐drain connection structure for bi-directional conduction

• Small and thin type TCSPAG-341501 package: 3.37mm×1.47mm (typ.), t=0.11mm (typ.)





Main Specifications





(Unless otherwise specified, Ta=25°C)

Part number SSM10N961L

Polarity N-channel×2

Internal connection Common-drain

Absolute

maximum

ratings Source-source voltage VSSS (V) 30

Gate-source voltage VGSS (V) ±20

Source current (DC) IS (A)[1] 9.0

Source current (DC) IS (A)[2] 14.0

Electrical

characteristics Source-source breakdown voltage V(BR)SSS (V) VGS＝0V min 30

Source–source on-resistance RSS(ON) (mΩ) VGS＝10V typ. 9.9

VGS＝4.5V typ. 13.6

Package Name TCSPAG-341501

Size (mm) typ. 3.37×1.47, t=0.11

Notes:

[1] Device mounted on a 25mm×27.5mm, t=1.6mm, Cu Pad: 18µm, 407mm2, FR4 glass epoxy board

[2] Device mounted on a 25mm×27.5mm, t=1.6mm, Cu Pad: 70µm, 687.5mm2, FR4 glass epoxy board





