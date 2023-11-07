Việt Nam joins Defence & Security 2023 show in Thailand

VIETNAM, November 7 - BANGKOK – A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phùng Sĩ Tấn attended the Defence & Security 2023 show that opened in Thailand on November 6, with over 500 leading defence manufacturers from 45 countries globally taking part.

The Vietnamese stall, run by military-run telecom provider Viettel, covers nearly 100sq.m and displays 60 product categories in the form of models and videos, including communications, electronic warfare, simulation models, optoelectronics, radar, command and control, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 5G private network.

On the first day of the event, it welcomed more than 50 foreign delegations, including defence officials from the Philippines, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, India, and others.

Themed “Power of Partnership”, the event is one of the top 15 military exhibitions globally and is the largest in Southeast Asia. Under the auspices of the Thai Ministry of Defence, the show is held biennially over the past two decades as a premier regional security and defence event in Southeast Asia.

Running from November 6-9, the exhibition features a wide range of military products catering to combat solutions for land, sea, and air forces.

Defence and security equipment on display include weapon systems, firearms, missiles, tanks, UAVs, transport and naval vessels, satellite and communications technologies, electronic defence technology, artillery control systems, launchers and other crucial military systems, both hardware and software. It also showcases cybersecurity, disaster relief and prevention products and services. VNA/VNS