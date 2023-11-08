Carla Malden’s My Two And Only Named Top Book Pick in San Diego Union-Tribune’s Fall Arts Preview
Novel Explores Love, Loss, and Loyalty; Multiple Podcasts with Author Coming Up in November
The book mirrors the broad strokes of Malden’s life; she was widowed and remarried several years later. However, it is entirely a work of fiction. Malden spent three years crafting that fiction around the germ of truth from her own life.
Her efforts have paid off. The book, My Two And Only (released in August by Rare Bird Books) was recently named one of the San Diego Union-Tribune's Top Book Picks for the Season in their Fall Arts Preview. It also has garnered exceptional testimonials and reviews (see below).
Among them:
Elizabeth Forsythe Hailey, author of A Woman of Independent Means, writes: "Love is eternal. Life goes on. How can one heart contain these two verities? That is the question posed by this playful yet profound, perfectly titled novel. Carla Malden writes with charm and ease, lighting the darker moments with knowing wit. 'Put the kettle on' and enjoy the journey."
Melissa Pritchard, author of A Solemn Pleasure, Palmerino, The Odditorium, observes: "Carla Malden’s My Two And Only is a witty, invigorating, deeply wise novel about loss, grief, resilience and ultimately, renewal. I adore this novel, its irresistible pacing and humor, its quiet home truths and Malden’s persuasive belief in the tender, tenacious power of the heart to uplift and to heal."
Joseph Di Prisco, author of Subway to California and chairman of the New Literary Project, concurs: "You owe it to yourself to discover this wonderful new novel and find out how [Malden] makes us strive to understand what we will never understand about love, and about loss. Mostly about love. After reading Carla Malden, your world will become bigger and brighter.”
Kirkus Reviews states: "A refreshing story that acknowledges that some people have more than one true love."
After a series of successful Read and Sign events across California this Summer and Fall, Malden is launching into a flurry of podcasts in the coming weeks. These include:
Drinks with Tony: A Writer Interviewing Writers -- Monday, November 13th at 3pm Pacific. Featuring the always lively and insightful author Tony Dushane going one-on- one with writers.
Rare Bird Books Crowdcast –- Tuesday, November 14th at 5pm Pacific. Malden joins Maria Quiban, weather anchor for KTTV in Los Angeles, who – like Malden – lost her husband to cancer and wrote a book about surviving that experience titled You Can’t Do It Alone: A Widow’s Journey Through Loss, Grief and Life After.”
Salt Lick Dirt Podcast -- Thursday, November 16th at 6pm Pacific
Join host Kyler Bingham in conversation with notable authors and filmmakers.
My Two and Only is a love story about clinging to the past and embracing the present. About memory and the stories we tell ourselves. About identities, inner and outward, and the struggle to make peace between them. Humorous and insightful, poignant and profound, it explores the question: how much happiness can we allow ourselves . . . and which self might that be?
Malden, who lives in Los Angeles and is the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Karl Malden, has published two other well-received novels in the last four years – Search Heartache (2019) and Shine Until Tomorrow (2021). Like My Two And Only, these also explore versions of a theme: women overcoming personal loss and pain and carving a new path forward.
Carla knows firsthand what she writes; she lost her first husband to cancer in 2007 and confronted her grief head-on by writing AfterImage: A Broken-Hearted Memoir of a Charmed Life -- a fiercely moving memoir about the last year of her husband’s life and her first year without him. She also co-authored her father’s critically acclaimed autobiography, When Do I Start?
Her novels resonate with blunt honesty, deep insight, and unexpected humor tackling issues that many women are facing today.
For more information about Carla Malden and her books, visit her website: carlamalden.com
To request a PDF or hardcover of My Two And Only for review – or to arrange an interview with the author – please contact Scott Busby at The Busby Group: scottb@thebusbygroup.com or 310.600.7645.
