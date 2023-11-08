Carla Malden’s My Two And Only Named Top Book Pick in San Diego Union-Tribune’s Fall Arts Preview

Carla Malden's My Two And Only (released in August by Rare Bird Books) was recently named one of the San Diego Union-Tribune's Top Book Picks for the Season in their Fall Arts Preview. It also has garnered exceptional testimonials and reviews.

Malden, who lives in Los Angeles and is the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Karl Malden, has published two other well-received novels in the last four years – Search Heartache (2019) and Shine Until Tomorrow (2021).