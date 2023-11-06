PRIB: Senate approves local bills on roads, bridge

Submit Release
November 6, 2023

Senate approves local bills on roads, bridge

The Senate on Monday, November 6, 2023 approved on third and final reading four bills renaming roads and a bridge in the provinces of Bohol, Pangasinan, Camarines Sur and Iligan City in the Northern Mindanao region.

Approved was House Bill No. (HBN) 606 renaming the Bohol Island Circumferential Road, which commences in Barangay Poblacion III towards the north of Tagbilaran City, and returns to Barangay Poblacion III from the eastern side of Tagbilaran City in Bohol, as the President Carlos P. Garcia Circumferential Road.

The Senate also approved HBN 6688 which seeks to rename Urdaneta City Bypass Road, traversing Barangays Nancayasan, Santo Domingo, Santa Lucia, Camantiles, and Anonas in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, Ambassador Eduardo "Danding" M. Cojuangco Jr. Avenue.

Also approved on third reading was HBN 7126 naming the national highway, stretching from Barangay San Juan Bautista, traversing through Barangays Tagongtong, Abucayan, Hiwacloy, Digdigon, Balaynan and Payatan In the municipality of Goa, Barangays Lupi, Tierra Nevada, Binalay, Camagong, Salvacion, San Roque, San Ramon, Sagrada, La Medalla, Magsaysay and San Vicente in the municipality of Tinambac, up to Barangay Nalayahan in the municipality of Siruma, all in the province of Camarines Sur, as Speaker Arnulfo ''Noli'' Fuentebella Highway.

The Senate also approved HBN 6694 renaming the Tambacan bridge traversing the Iligan River located in Barangay Tambacan, Iligan city in the Northern Mindanao Region as the Mariano Lluch Badelles Sr. Bridge.

