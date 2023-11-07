PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2023 Gatchalian proposes magna carta for barangay health care workers As the newly elected barangay officials assume their roles, Senator Win Gatchalian is now pushing for a magna carta for barangay health care workers (BHWs) to ensure the health and well-being of all communities. He filed Senate Bill No. 1840 which recognizes the role of BHWs as community organizers, educators, and primary health care service providers, among others. The measure seeks to provide the much-needed improvement of the legally mandated BHW benefits and incentives to be more attuned with the changing needs of barangay health frontliners. "Ang mga barangay health workers ang isa sa mga pinakamalapit sa ating mga kababayan sa paghahatid ng mga mahahalagang serbisyong pangkalusugan. Ngunit napag-iwanan na ng panahon ang mga benepisyong ibinibigay natin sa kanila, kaya naman panahon na upang ibigay sa kanila ang nararapat na mga benepisyo batay sa ginagampanan nilang mga responsibilidad," said Gatchalian. He pointed out that there's a disparity between BHWs' actual role, functions, and responsibilities and the benefits, compensation, and protection accorded to them under Republic Act No. 7883 or the Barangay Health Workers' Benefits and Incentives Act of 1995. The senator proposed that BHWs' incentives and benefits include the following: a monthly honoraria of not less than P3,000, subject to adjustment based on the prevailing market value; hazard allowance to be determined by the local health board of the local government unit concerned, which shall be not less than P1,000 per month; transportation allowance of not less than P1,000 a month; and a one-time gratuity cash incentive of not less than P10,000 for at least 15 years of service. The lawmaker also proposed discount privileges, health benefits, insurance coverage, sick and maternity leaves, free legal services, preferential access to loan, training, education, and career enrichment programs, among others. The bill also prohibits discrimination against BHWs and provides that no accredited BHW shall be removed except for a valid cause determined by the local health board. Local health boards are also mandated to establish a grievance mechanism, which will process complaints of BHWs against alleged acts of discrimination and unjust removal from service. Magna carta para sa mga barangay health care workers isinusulong ni Gatchalian Kasunod ng pagtatapos ng Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataang elections, isinusulong naman ngayon ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang magna carta for barangay health care workers (BHWs) para mapangalagaan ang kalusugan at kapakanan ng mga komunidad. Inihain niya ang Senate Bill No. 1840 na kinikilala ang papel ng mga BHWs bilang mga community organizers, educators, primary health care service providers, at iba pa. Nakasaad sa panukalang batas ang mga iminumungkahing dagdag benepisyo at mga incentive na akma sa pangangailangan ng mga barangay health frontliners. "Ang mga barangay health workers ang isa sa mga pinakamalapit sa ating mga kababayan sa paghahatid ng mga mahahalagang serbisyong pangkalusugan. Ngunit napag-iwanan na ng panahon ang mga benepisyong ibinibigay natin sa kanila, kaya naman panahon na upang ibigay sa kanila ang nararapat na mga benepisyo batay sa ginagampanan nilang mga responsibilidad," ani Gatchalian. Ayon sa senador, hindi na tugma ang aktwal na papel na ginagampanan ng mga BHWs sa mga benepisyo, sahod, at proteksyong nakasaad sa Republic Act No. 7883 o ang Barangay Health Workers' Benefits and Incentives Act of 1995. Kabilang sa mga iminumungkahi ng senador ang mga sumusunod: buwanang honoraria na hindi bababa sa P3,000, ngunit maaaring itaas batay sa prevailing market value; hazard allowance na itatakda ng local health board ng local government unit, ngunit hindi bababa sa P1,000 kada buwan; transportation allowance na hindi bababa sa P1,000 kada buwan; at one-time gratuity cash incentive na hindi bababa sa P10,000 para sa mga nakapagsilbi ng 15 taon. Iminumungkahi din ng mambabatas ang mga discount privileges, benepisyong pangkalusugan, insurance coverage, sick at maternity leaves, libreng legal services, preferential access sa mga loan, training, education, at career enrichment programs, bukod sa iba pa. Ipinagbabawal din ng panukalang batas ang diskriminasyon laban sa mga BHWs. Nakasaad sa panukalang batas na walang BHW ang tatanggalin sa pwesto maliban na lamang kung may matinding dahilan na tinukoy ang local health board. Mandato naman sa mga local health boards na bumuo ng mga grievance mechanism, kung saan ipoproseso ang mga reklamo ng mga BHWs laban sa mga umano'y diskriminasyon at hindi makatarungang pagkakatanggal sa pwesto.