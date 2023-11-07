Correction - New Haven Barracks / VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004338
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/06/23, 1632 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Christopher Stearns
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/06/2023 at approximately 1632 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that Christopher Stearns (44) of Shoreham, VT had violated his court ordered Conditions of Release. The Vermont State Police made contact with Stearns and discovered Stearns had violated his court ordered conditions of release.
Stearns was placed under arrest and processed at the New Haven State Police Barracks. At the conclusion of processing, Stearns was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal division on 11/07/2023.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2023, 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Addison
LODGED: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.