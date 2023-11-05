Solomon Islands Successfully Chairs the Committee of Representatives of Governments and Administrations (CRGA) 53 Conference of the Pacific Community (SPC)

Solomon Islands successfully concluded its Chairmanship of the 53rd Conference of the Committee of Representatives of Governments and Administrations (CRGA 53) of the Pacific Community (SPC, which was held in Noumea, New Caledonia.

The CRGA 53 was Chaired by Mr. Collin Beck, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

In his opening statement, Permanent Secretary Beck acknowledged the presence of all SPC members, underscoring that it portrayed their solidarity and collective commitment to serve the people of the Blue Pacific Continent.

Permanent Secretary Beck further called on members of the SPC to harness their unified strength and common vision for an improved Blue Pacific in order to pursue ambitious and bold actions to positively impact the lives of Pacific people.

The CRGA 53 took place from 24th to 25th October 2023 and was a crucial gathering for SPC members to discuss priorities on regional cooperation, development, and shared collective action to guide the organization’s programs and priorities for 2024.

The 53rd CRGA conference in Noumea, New Caledonia, featured a comprehensive agenda covering crucial governance topics including discussions on regional matters, resource mobilization, the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy, SPC’s Strategic Plan and Institutional reviews as well as administrative issues pertinent to the operations of the organization.

The 53rd conference concluded with the adoption of recommendations to the 13th Ministerial that was later held on 27 November.

A copy of CRGA 53 Chair – Mr Collin Beck’s Opening Statement can be accessed via this link: https://www.spc.int/updates/news/2023/10/opening-statement-by-the-chair-of-crga-53-he-mr-collin-david-beck

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE