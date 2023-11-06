SITESA Accredits the first Training & Assessment Qualification and Assessor Skill Set for Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands Tertiary Education & Skills Authority (SITESA) is proud to announce a significant milestone — the successful accreditation of the Training and Assessment National Skills Package. This achievement contributes to SITESA’s commitment to enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education and technical, vocational education and training (TVET) in the Solomon Islands. Ms. Constance Nasi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) acknowledged the involvement of the Australian Government support for this development.

Nationally accredited qualifications are owned by the government and the people of Solomon Islands. This achievement adds to the current 9 qualifications nationally accredited by SITESA this year.

The newly accredited Training and Assessment National Skills Package includes the following:

SITAA40123 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (TAA)

SITAASS401 Assessor Skill Set

This Qualification and Skill Set are important in contributing to the work already achieved by SITESA. Training providers who seek to become nationally recognised must have a workforce of qualified trainers and assessors. The Certificate IV in TAA provides trainers of vocational (TVET) courses with the pedagogical skills and knowledge needed and relevant for a competency-based training sector. The Assessor Skill Set is relevant for those who may not provide training but require knowledge and skills to be work-based assessors for different industry needs.

Ms Nasi elaborated on this to say: “With these accredited qualifications, we are equipping our trainers, assessors, and aspiring professionals with the tools they need to excel in their work, training young people and adults. She emphasized the significance of this skills package to develop a national workforce of qualified trainers who will work in our tertiary sector in universities, rural training centres and colleges to train students engaged in many different trade, professional, business and other fields of study. Having highly skilled trainers will contribute to achieving high level student outcomes.

As the national quality assurance authority, SITESA plays a pivotal role in ensuring that TVET or skills training adhere to the highest standards. Quality in training will ensure that individuals are equipped with the competencies required for successful careers, thus contributing to the nation’s development.

ENDS//