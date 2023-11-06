PS Ramofafia calls for strategic thinking in developing MFMR’s new Corporate Plan 2024-2027

Honiara, 6 Nov 2023: The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR), Dr Christain Ramofafia, in opening a two-day workshop to develop a new corporate plan for the period 2024-2027 for the Ministry, calls his staff to be strategic to ensure the Ministry’s new corporate plan serves as the roadmap to secure sustainability of our fisheries resources and greater economic return from the sustainable development of our resources.

He reminded his staff that the MFMR plays a vital role in our nation’s economy, environmental and fisheries stewardship. “Our efforts are instrumental in preserving and harnessing the wealth of our oceans, providing livelihoods, and ensuring food security for our people. It’s a responsibility that we do not take lightly, and our Corporate Plan serves as our roadmap in fulfilling this mission”, he said.

“Over the years, we have faced a dynamic and ever-changing landscape in the fisheries and marine resources sector. Environmental challenges, economic shifts, technological advancements, and evolving regulatory frameworks demand that we continually adapt and innovate. In light of these complexities, the review of our current Corporate Plan and the formulation of a new one are critical steps to ensure our long-term success”, he encouraged the participants.

PS Ramofafia, went on to say that the workshop is not just a paperwork exercise but an opportunity to reshape the future of the ministry and the industries it serves. “The decisions we make today will impact not only the sustainability of our fisheries resources and oceans but also the well-being of our communities and the prosperity of our nation”, he reminded the participants.

The workshop is being held at the Pacific Crown Hotel and involves the participation of staff from the seven divisions of the Ministry. Representatives from two Ministry’s in-house projects, MSSIF, BRAG and PROPER are also in attendance.

The new Corporate Plan when developed will replace the current Plan, which covers the years 2020-2023 and is set to expire at the end of this year.

Funding for the workshop was made available by World Bank’s project PROPER and MSSIF.

The workshop is scheduled to conclude tomorrow.

