Solomon Islands attends the Pacific Community’s (SPC) Conference 13 Ministerial Meeting in Noumea, New Caledonia

A delegation led by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck, represented Solomon Islands at the Conference 13 Ministerial Meeting in Noumea, New Caledonia.

The conference, which took place in Noumea, New Caledonia on October 27, 2023, addressed critical issues of regional importance and fostered collaboration among Pacific Island nations.

It commenced with the Director-General’s Report, which provided a comprehensive overview of the 2050 Strategy Implementation Plan and a review of the Regional Architecture.

The conference also addressed 53 recommendations from the Chair of the CRGA, featuring interactive sessions that showcased innovative solutions in science, knowledge, and digital transformation, including topics like Digital twin, DEP, coastal modelling, and decision making.

A thematic session focused on the interconnectedness of climate change and digital transformation. Additionally, a closed session evaluated the Director-General’s performance and considered CRGA’s recommendations, while discussions on the venue selection and the election of the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for the 14th Conference marked the conclusion of this significant gathering

The Solomon Islands’ delegation actively engaged in these discussions and contributed to the regional collaboration on these vital issues.

Permanent Secretary Collin Beck expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this significant conference and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to working closely with its Pacific neighbours to address shared challenges and opportunities.

