Prisoner abscond from Tetere Correctional Centre (low security custody)

Correctional Service Solomon Islands officers are searching for a prisoner HENCY BOSALIA who abscond from Tetere Correctional Centre Farm – low security facility on 02 November 2023.

Prisoner HENCY BOSALIA is currently serving a life imprisonment for a murder charge.

CSSI, call on members of public especially in North East Guadalcanal to report any sighting of this inmate.

If you have seen this person or have any information, don’t approach him but contact CSSI immediately by calling 23501/02, 22305 or RSIPF 23666 or toll free 999, 24/7.

CSSI are conducting a major operation to locate and apprehend the escapee. We urge members of the public to contact your nearest police station or CSSI if you see or have any information on whereabouts of this inmate.

According to CSSI Act, Harbouring a prisoner is an offence under the Law; thus, any person who knowingly harbours any prisoner on an unauthorised absence from a Correctional Centre commits an offence and is liable to a penalty not exceeding $800 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 2 years, or to both.

Prisioner Details;

Name: HENCY BOSALIA. Age: 34 years
Home address: Reko village, Guadalcanal Province
Province of origin: Guadalcanal Province. Religion: SDA
Physical description: Height: 170 cm Hair colour: Black
Eye colour: Grey Build: Medium Complexion: Brown – Light Scars: Nil Tattoos: Design on Arm (right)
Offence: Murder Sentence to life imprisonment.
Date of sentence: Aug 31 2016.

