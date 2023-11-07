Goodguys Heads to Scottsdale to Wrap Up their 40th Season with the 26th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals

Join the hot rodding fun at Goodguys 26th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 17-19 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Classic cars and hot rods will fill the sprawling WestWorld of Scottsdale Center for the Goodguys Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals. Cool cars, cool people and good times await at the Goodguys Southwest Nationals coming up November 17-19 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Over 80 specialty awards will be presented during the Goodguys 2023 Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals.

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association will wrap up their 40th anniversary season with the 26th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, Nov 17-19 in Scottsdale, AZ

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, November 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association will be wrapping up their 40th anniversary season with the 26th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, November 17-19 in Scottsdale, Arizona. This massive event packs the sprawling WestWorld of Scottsdale grounds with over 3,000 classic cars and trucks for three full days of automotive fun at America’s Favorite Car Show.This is the only Goodguys event where each of their Top 12 “Of the Year” award-winning vehicles are on display together. Another exclusive feature to the Southwest Nationals is the excitement and close racing action of the Duel in the Desert AutoCross Shootouts. Over 40 of the best racers from across the country will battle through an eight-car field in five different classes for their respective championship. There is also the chance to qualify as one of 16 racers to vie for the chance to be crowned the 2023 CPP King of the Desert in the final shootout of the season!This action-packed racing and Top 12 Of the Year display are just part of the family fun on deck at the Southwest Nationals. Kids will be excited to take part in the Model Car Take-and-Make and check out the model car display followed by some fun activities in the Kids Zone with games and crafts. A stroll through the giant swap meet will unearth a cool collectible or vintage part for your project car and be sure to feel the sound and fury of vintage front engine dragsters during the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition.The best manufacturers also pack the show field and giant tent so you can see the latest aftermarket products and talk directly to the experts about your application. The expansive grass field will be filled with classic cars and trucks with special parking areas on the asphalt area on Saturday where local professional builder Dean Livermore, with Hot Rods by Dean, will select his 10 favorites from the show. On Sunday afternoon, over 80 awards will be handed out during a parade to wrap up the weekend, and the Goodguys 2023 season.The 26th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals is an event you do not want to miss and is the final show for Goodguys in 2023! Friday and Saturday are open to ’98 and older classic cars and trucks with Meguiar’s All American Sunday welcoming all years of American made or powered vehicles. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/swn WHAT: Goodguys 26th Speedway Motors Southwest NationalsWHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260WHEN: November 17-19, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/swn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMedia Info: Media Requests and Assets

