PCBPit, Specialized PCB Prototype and Fabrication Manufacturer from China, Announces Expansion into Global Trade Market
PCBPit, Specialized PCB Prototype and Fabrication Manufacturer from China, Announces Expansion into Global Trade MarketSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCBPit, a China-based PCB prototype manufacturer, fabricator, and assembly service provider, has declared its recent venture into foreign trade markets. Based in China, the company is renowned for its high-quality printed circuit boards tailored to the distinctive needs of diverse sectors.
The team behind PCBPit brings comprehensive experience handling intricate PCB designs, translating cutting-edge concepts into high-performance printed circuit boards. The processing time of orders at PCBPit depends on the order's complexity and quantity, with simpler prototypes usually completed in a few days.
Quality forms core part of the company’s ethos. PCBPit ensures the superiority of their PCBs by conducting rigorous quality checks throughout the production line, adhering to strict international standards. Prior to shipping, each circuit board undergoes extensive functional testing to ascertain its dependability and functionality.
PCBPit is equally dedicated to providing comprehensive PCB design services along with manufacturing. They assist customers in streamlining their designs to ensure optimal performance and efficient manufacturing. The company accepts multiple formats, including the industry-standard Gerber files, along with Altium, Eagle, and KiCad.
In recognition of the need for immediate responses in today’s fast-paced environment, the company provides a quick quote service, where customers can upload their PCB design files on the PCBPit website to receive a prompt, accurate project quote. The company is also well equipped to handle high-volume PCB orders, scaling their production capabilities to satisfy customer demand.
As an environmentally responsible entity, PCBPit adheres to the RoHS directives and offers RoHS compliant printed circuit boards, championing green operations. This China-based firm is now reaching towards global horizons, ready to bring its offerings to a wider audience through its recent engagement in global trade.
Media Contact:
Marketing Mangaer: Alex Pan
Whatsapp: +1(213)242-6018
Skype: +86 13277912251
Email: sales@pcbpit.com
Alex Pan
PCBPit
+86 132 7791 2251
sales@pcbpit.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other