Anthony Pisano Convicted of 2017 Triple Homicide

November 06, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ This afternoon, a jury returned guilty verdicts in the case of State of Alaska v. Anthony Pisano, 3AN-17-07343CR. Pisano, 49, was found guilty for the triple homicide that occurred in the Bullion Brothers store on Spenard Road in Anchorage on Sept. 12, 2017.

The jury issued verdicts on ten separate counts, covering the intentional murders of Steven Cook, 31, Daniel McCreadie, 31, and Kenneth Hartman, 48, and the assault of surviving eyewitness Michael Dupree who was 26 at the time of the shootings.

Jury selection began in the case on Aug. 14, 2023. Due to the length of the trial, the jury panel was ultimately reduced to 11 jurors, by the consent of both the State and the defendant. The jury heard closing arguments on Thursday Nov. 2. The State presented more than 1,000 pieces of evidence and more than 50 witnesses in the nearly three-month trial.

The case was originally tried in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when mid-trial the courthouse shut down, with only emergency hearings occurring. The first jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department and tried by Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop and Assistant Attorney General Krystyn Tendy.

Sentencing is set for May 23, 2023. Pisano faces a maximum of 99 years for each of the three counts of Murder in the First Degree. After todayâ€™s finding of guilty, he is not entitled to bail, and will be held pending sentencing.

Sentencing is set for May 23, 2023. Pisano faces a maximum of 99 years for each of the three counts of Murder in the First Degree. After today's finding of guilty, he is not entitled to bail, and will be held pending sentencing.

