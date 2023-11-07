VSP New Haven / VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5004338

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/06/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Christopher Stearns

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/06/2023, the Vermont State Police received a report that Christopher Stearns (44) of Shoreham, VT had violated his court ordered Conditions of Release. The Vermont State Police made contact Stearns and discovered Stearns had violated his court ordered conditions of release.

Stearns was placed under arrest and processed at the New Haven State Police Barracks. At the conclusion of processing, Stearns was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal division on 11/07/2023.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2023, 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Addison

LODGED: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.