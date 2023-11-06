Suspects Rob a Woman in Southeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking suspects who robbed a woman at gunpoint in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at approximately 6:53 pm., the suspects approached a woman who was withdrawing money from an ATM at the listed location. The suspect brandished handguns and demanded the woman to withdraw money from the ATM. The woman complied. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/V12eGrCaymc

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23154967

###