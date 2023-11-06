Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,190 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Rob a Woman in Southeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking suspects who robbed a woman at gunpoint in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at approximately 6:53 pm., the suspects approached a woman who was withdrawing money from an ATM at the listed location. The suspect brandished handguns and demanded the woman to withdraw money from the ATM. The woman complied. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/V12eGrCaymc

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23154967

###

You just read:

Suspects Rob a Woman in Southeast DC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more