Suspect Sought in an Assault in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an assault that occurred in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast.

On Saturday, October 25, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and struck the victim with it. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the picture below:

https://youtu.be/zC_13fWB1ko

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23175749

###