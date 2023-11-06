Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,193 in the last 365 days.

Men arrested for an Armed Robbery in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce two men have been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

 

On Friday, November 3, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm., the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, and took their property. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

20-year-old Damari Cousar of Southeast, DC and 32-year-old Marcus Plowder of Northeast, DC were both arrested and charged with the above offense. Additionally, Damari Cousar was also charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

 

CCN: 23181047

###

You just read:

Men arrested for an Armed Robbery in Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more