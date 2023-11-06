Men arrested for an Armed Robbery in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce two men have been arrested for an armed robbery that occurred in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm., the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun, assaulted the victim, and took their property. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

20-year-old Damari Cousar of Southeast, DC and 32-year-old Marcus Plowder of Northeast, DC were both arrested and charged with the above offense. Additionally, Damari Cousar was also charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

CCN: 23181047

###