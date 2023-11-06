Man Arrested in Stabbing in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce a man has been arrested in a stabbing that occurred in the 2100 block of P Street, Northwest.

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, at approximately 8:21 pm., a man and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. After the argument the suspect approached the victim, produced a sharp object, and stabbed the victim. The man was arrested by responding officers.

51-year-old Oliver Davis, of no fix address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Ice pick)

