Man Arrested in Road-Rage Shooting That Injured Three

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District have arrested a man after a road rage shooting left three adults injured.

 

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., two of the victims were driving in the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast, when they were involved a traffic crash with the suspect. When the victims attempted to exchange insurance information with the suspect, the suspect struck the first victim in the head with a firearm. The suspect then began firing rounds off, striking the second victim. A third victim, who was uninvolved in the traffic crash, was also struck by the gunfire.

 

On Monday, November 6, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 31-year-old Marquez Delonte Beasley, of Temple Hills, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

###

