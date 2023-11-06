Victim Identified* Southeast Shooting Leaves Man Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a man in Southeast, D.C.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, at approximately 7:39 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 3500 block of A Street, Southeast, for the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, and, after all life-saving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Delvaughn Hall, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23181316

