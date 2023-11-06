Department of the Navy Senior Executives Receive 2023 Presidential Rank Awards

“I am so proud that President Biden recognized our 16 esteemed SES members. Their exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, and significant contributions showcase the exemplary actions of our Navy-Marine Corps Team. On behalf of the Department, I thank them for their dedication to our Sailors, Marines, civilians, and Nation,” said Secretary Del Toro.

In all, President Biden selected 232 recipients from 31 separate federal agencies. DON’s awardees exemplify the diverse and impactful contributions made by naval leaders.

This year’s DON awardees are:

Bilyana Anderson: Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Ship Programs, ASN (RDA) Washington, DC Charles Bidwell: Assistant General Counsel (Energy, Installations & Environment), ASN (EI&E) Washington, DC Douglas Blake: Retired, former Acting Executive Director at the Office of Naval Research Steven Cade: Executive Director, Military Sealift Command HQ, Norfolk, VA Bruce Danly: Director of Research, Naval Research Laboratory Michael Durkin: Director, Navy Warfare Development Center, US Fleet Forces Command Gregg Habel: Executive Director, US Marine Forces Reserve New Orleans, LA Roy Harris: Executive Director, Fleet Readiness Centers Robert Hogue: Principal Deputy, ASN Manpower & Reserve Affairs, Washington, DC Craig Jensen: Associate General Counsel (Litigation)/Director, Naval Litigation, Navy Litigation Office Victor Minella: Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy, Intelligence & Security, Washington, DC Thomas Minvielle: Director, Resources Management Division, Naval Sea Systems Command, HQ Field Support Deline Reardon: Assistant Deputy Commandant, Installations & Logistics, HQ US Marine Corps Matthew Sermon: Executive Director, Program Executive Office (PEO), Columbia, PEO SSBN David Stenger: Senior Scientist for Biosurveillance, Naval Research Laboratory William Taylor: Deputy ASN for Air/Ground Programs, ASN (RDA), Washington, DC

For more information about the 2023 Presidential Rank Awards, check out OPM’s press release: https://www.opm.gov/news/releases/2023/11/release-president-biden-selects-2023-presidential-rank-award-winners/#:~:text=The%20President%20selected%20232%20winners,and%20Professional%20(ST)%20corps.

For the complete list of awardees, visit OPM’s website: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/presidential-rank-awards/2023/2023-presidential-rank-awards-winners/