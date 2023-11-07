American Recycling Holdings appoints David Hokens as President to Boost Growth and Reinforce Regional Leadership
Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock
Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of David Hokens as President of American Recycling Holdings (“American Recycling”).
His diverse experience in and deep understanding of commodity materials, food and agriculture positions him well for American Recycling.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm, is thrilled to announce the appointment of David Hokens as President of American Recycling Holdings (“American Recycling”). American Recycling is a full service commercial and industrial recycling company and is part of Tide Rock’s recycling portfolio, which includes platforms such as Full Circle Electronics (“Full Circle”), a national recycling provider that specializes in electronics recycling, IT asset disposition, and data destruction, as well as MAT Recyclers (“MAT”), a mattress recycling provider in California.
— Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock Yield Co.
Mr. Hokens has over 20 years of experience in material science engineering as well as food and agriculture, giving him a strong familiarity with the commodities materials markets and the full circle economy for paper, cardboard, plastics, and metals.
Most recently, Mr. Hokens was a leader in Procurement and Operations at Ready Pac Foods, Inc. and National Veterinary Associates. Prior, he was in Corporate Strategy at The Wonderful Company, a privately held holding company of various food and agriculture brands, including POM pomegranates, Halos mandarin oranges, Wonderful pistachios and lemons, FIJI water, JUSTIN wines and other similar brands, and a strategy consultant with Booz & Company and A.T. Kearney. Early in his career, Mr. Hokens was an engineer at Owens Corning and at Amerigas.
"We are excited to have David onboard as the leader of American Recycling,” said Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock Yield Co. “His diverse experience in and deep understanding of commodity materials, food and agriculture positions him well for American Recycling. He understands the needs of the customer base as he ran a grapefruit business at The Wonderful Company and led procurement at Ready Pac Foods. We have strong confidence that he will enhance American Recycling’s operations and build relationships with current and future customers. American Recycling is the single source recycling provider and industry leader in North Central Valley, and we are confident that David will further solidify and grow our position in the market, as well as expand our reach across the region.”
Mr. Hokens received his Bachelor’s and Master of Science degree in Material Science Engineering from Michigan State University and his M.B.A. from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
For more information about American Recycling and its services, please visit americanrecyclingholdings.com.
__________
About Tide Rock and American Recycling
Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. For more information, visit tiderock.com.
American Recycling
American Recycling, a full-service commercial and industrial recycling company, is dedicated to diverting waste materials such as cardboard, paper, plastics, and metal from the waste stream. With a management team boasting over 60 years of combined experience in the recycling industry and 40 years in waste reduction consulting, they offer specialized services in designing and installing custom recycling systems. Committed to delivering high-quality service and tailored solutions for warehousing, storage, and distribution, food processing, institutions, and
industrial industries of all sizes, American Recycling ensures efficient, trustworthy, and reliable waste disposal and recycling management services. For more information, visit americanrecyclingholdings.com.
Media Contact
Candice Marshall
Chief Marketing Officer
646-246-0426
cmarshall@tiderockholdings.com
Candice Marshall
Tide Rock
+1 646-246-0426
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Tide Rock - Unlevered Buyout