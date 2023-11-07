Jackson McCrea Whiskey Presents an Exclusive Masterclass on "Creating Your Wine and Spirits Brand"
There was no manual, YouTube video, or class that encompassed the crucial details we needed to launch our brand. We're changing that for those who come after us.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson McCrea is disrupting the spirits industry with a whiskey made by women, for women. Now they are pulling back the curtain to share their journey, with the launch of their Inaugural masterclass, 'Creating Your Wine and Spirits Brand.' This comprehensive session is designed to empower entrepreneurs and aspiring brand owners with the essential tools and insights needed to develop and launch a brand in an industry where information is often not easily accessible.
— Sheila Jackson & Natasha McCrea
Date: November 16th
Application Deadline: November 13th
Registration Opens: November 8th
Website: http://www.wineandspiritsmasterclass.com
Led by the visionaries behind Jackson McCrea Whiskey, the masterclass will delve deep into the intricate process of crafting a successful brand from inception to the market. Participants will have the opportunity to learn and gain valuable knowledge on a wide array of crucial aspects in the brand creation process, including:
Identifying a compelling brand story and core values
Defining brand identity, encompassing logo, packaging, and visual elements
Creating a unique selling proposition (USP) to differentiate your brand
Collaborating to bring your product vision to life
Navigating contract distillation for high-quality production and consistency
Developing tailored marketing strategies aligned with the brand and audience
Utilizing digital marketing tools to effectively reach and engage with target consumers
Implementing branding strategies to captivate consumer attention and loyalty
With over 40 years of entrepreneurial experience, Sheila Jackson and Natasha McCrea are committed to sharing the secrets and strategies that enabled them to break into the market. Having spent three years and countless hours bringing their product to market, the team is dedicated to giving back and making the journey more transparent for those aspiring to follow in their footsteps.
In the words of the Jackson McCrea Whiskey team, "There was no manual, YouTube video, or class that encompassed the crucial details we needed to launch our brand. We're changing that for those who come after us." The masterclass offers attendees the "cheat codes" to initiate their own brand while guiding them away from potential pitfalls.
Space for this exclusive masterclass is limited. Registration opens on November 8th, and interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots by applying before the application deadline on November 13th. Those eager to partake in this invaluable opportunity are urged to visit http://www.wineandspiritsmasterclass.com to join the waitlist and secure a spot before spaces are filled.
