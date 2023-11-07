Legal Tech Veteran Rick Hellers to Continue Mission of Simplifying Law Firm Finance at Scan Logic
Longtime Legal Tech Executive Joins Company as CRO and Equity Partner
If anyone understands simplifying the complexity in law firm finance, it’s Rick Hellers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scan Logic, the leader in simplifying law firm finance, today announces Rick Hellers has joined the company as chief revenue officer and equity partner. Hellers is responsible for evangelizing around using legal technology to streamline law firm financial operations and for driving growth in the business. He will also work closely with the company's leadership team to develop and implement new products and services that meet the needs of law firms of all sizes.
— Scott McCarthy, Co-CEO at Scan Logic
By automating invoice submission, outside counsel guideline compliance and accounts payable and providing on-demand legal finance staff, Scan Logic reduces effort in finance operations while helping firms collect more, faster. “If anyone understands simplifying the complexity in law firm finance, it’s Rick,” says Scott McCarthy, Scan Logic’s co-CEO. “We could not be happier that he is bringing that experience to help our clients drive efficiency and profitability.”
Hellers served as an Am Law 200 CFO and as a consultant before co-founding nQueue to simplify the complicated and hardware-centric process of recovering expenses. “At nQueue, we built technology that revolutionized one element of law firm finance. Scan Logic’s offerings are equally transformative in the ways they simplify e-billing, guideline compliance and accounts payable,” says Hellers.
Scan Logic’s solutions combine software, artificial intelligence, and human talent to provide the best outcomes. Its newly rebranded offerings include:
• BillSync eBilling Compliance, which provides dashboard access to detailed invoice status information and AI to ensure compliance with even the most complex and speciﬁc outside counsel guidelines.
• APSync AP Automation, which imports vendor invoices automatically, delivers full details and streamlines the payment and client reimbursement process.
• TalentSync On-Demand Staffing professionals, who are ﬁnance experts with years of experience in legal billing, including e-billing, accounts receivable, accounts payable and collections.
In addition to his leadership roles in law firms and legal tech providers, Hellers has a long history of service to the community. He is a founding member of the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA), a two-time finalist for its Innovative Thought Leader of the Year Award and he has spoken at ILTACON in each of the last five decades. Hellers has also served the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) on its Professional Development and Business Partners Advisory Committees and was the founder and executive director of the Association of Legal Technologists (ALT), which helped introduce legal design thinking to the industry.
“I’ve spent decades working to improve the finance function at law firms and I am thrilled to be continuing my lifelong journey here at Scan Logic. We are just getting started.”
About Scan Logic
Scan Logic provides a variety of products to simplify invoice submission, outside counsel guideline compliance and accounts payable while also providing on-demand legal ﬁnance staﬀ. Our ﬂagship BillSync solution replaces outdated industry solutions with innovative AI-powered technology to help firms quickly and accurately process electronic invoices and improve compliance with outside counsel guidelines. Our solutions combine software, artificial intelligence, and human talent to reduce eﬀort in ﬁnance operations while helping ﬁrms collect more, faster.
