Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,197 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Extends Emergency Proclamation on Wildfires

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN EXTENDS EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION ON WILDFIRES

Amendments to help support survivors with housing and recovery

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELESE

November 6, 2023

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed the Eighth Emergency Proclamation on Wildfires (EP) to continue state support for the recovery of the people of Maui.

Key amendments to the EP will:

  • Enhance housing opportunities for displaced Maui residents by allowing condominium owners and associations to exceed time limits in governing documents.

  • Encourage hotels, motels, and condominiums to make units available for the housing of those displaced by the wildfires by exempting such housing agreements from landlord-tenant statutes unless specified in a tenancy agreement.

  • Ease the burden of wildfire survivors who need to obtain records and evidence of identity, property, and individual rights from the State Archives Division, by waiving fees for copying, certifying, and other services.

  • Allow liquor licensees of premises that are no longer in operation due to the wildfires to transfer their operations to a new premises within the County of Maui under temporary licenses or permits, provided that the licensees and their operations were in compliance with liquor laws before August 8, 2023.

  • Remove dairy and non-dairy milk, ice, and rentals of motor vehicles from the list of commodities subject to a prohibition against price increases on the island of Maui.

The renewed EP will be in effect through January 5, 2024, unless terminated or superseded by separate proclamation, whichever shall occur first.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Mia Noguchi

Deputy Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0080

Email: [email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Extends Emergency Proclamation on Wildfires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more