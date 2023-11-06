Application Posted for an Anticipated Opening in Division 5 of the Yavapai County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ – The Governor’s Office is accepting applications for an anticipated judicial vacancy on Division 5 of the Yavapai County Superior Court resulting from the resignation of Judge Celé Hancock, effective January 2, 2024.

The Governor’s Office will review applications and interview selected applicants for the position, and Governor Hobbs will appoint the new judge pursuant to Article VI, Section 12 of the Arizona Constitution.

The judicial application can be downloaded from the Governor’s Boards and Commissions website: https://bc.azgovernor.gov/.

Applicants must be:

At least 30 years of age and less than 65 years of age

Of good moral character

Admitted to the practice of law in Arizona for the past five years

A resident of Arizona for the past five years, and

A resident of Yavapai County for the past year pursuant to Article VI, Sections 22 and 37 of the Arizona Constitution

A signed PDF version of the application and attachments must be submitted via email to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2023.

Initial interviews with the Governor’s staff will be open to the public and will be held during the week of Dec. 11.