Innovative Partnership Propels Self-Service Grab-and-Go Markets into Outdoor Hospitality

Grab-and-Go Market at the Las Vegas RV Resort GM of the Las Vegas RV Resort, Beverly Johnson (AKA Queen B), making her first purchase in the market.

Impulsify announces a groundbreaking partnership with Horizon Outdoor Hospitality to introduce their first self-service community market in outdoor hospitality.

In a world where guests seek convenience on their terms and operating costs continue to escalate, implementing a self-service grab-and-go retail store makes abundant sense for outdoor destinations.” — Scott Foos

DENVER, CO, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impulsify, a leader in self-service grab-and-go retail solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Horizon Outdoor Hospitality (Castle Rock, CO) to introduce the first Impulsify-Designed self-service Community Market in the outdoor hospitality channel. This collaborative effort sets a new industry standard, offering a convenient, onsite grab-and-go market at the Las Vegas RV Resort.

The official opening of the self-service Community Market was met with an overwhelming response from guests and visitors alike. Many patrons eagerly visited the market, with some returning multiple times to make purchases from the new store on the self-service pay station. The enthusiasm clearly demonstrates the demand for a convenient onsite retail solution tailored to the unique needs of the outdoor hospitality industry.

Key to this success is a two-pronged technology-driven approach. First, the ShopPoP Self-Service kiosk streamlines transactions to make the shopping experience faster and more convenient for residents without labor burden on the park. Secondly, Impulsify's ImpulsePoint: Retail Management System automates inventory and replenishment while tracking product velocity and revenue performance. This not only eases the traditional retail burdens but empowers park managers to offer a profitable retail offering without extensive retail training.

“We specialize in helping non-retail businesses add ridiculously profitable retail operations to their commercial real estate common areas. As an Alaskan who lives in Colorado, Outdoor Hospitality has a super special spot in my heart. It is an absolute dream to bring this to an industry I love partnering with a truly innovative leader like Scott Foos at Horizon Outdoor Hospitality,” says Janine Williams, CEO & Founder of Impulsify.

To ensure the market offerings cater perfectly to the resort's unique demographic and preferences, Impulsify's Retail Design Team utilizes data from millions of transactions in extended stay hotels and multifamily residences as a point of reference for best sellers by region coupled with specialty categories like pet, RV supplies, and branded merchandise. The result is a data-driven design for Community Market that maximizes engagement and performance.

A moment that perfectly captured the self-service market's convenience came when Beverly, the park General Manager affectionately known as "Queen B," became the first customer to make a purchase. After scanning a pint of ice cream and using NFC tap pay, her response was a resounding, "That's it? I'm already done?" Her transaction was completed in under 10 seconds, showcasing the incredibly user-friendly experience that self-service can offer in any setting for any user.

This partnership between Impulsify and Horizon Outdoor Hospitality has set a new benchmark for self-service markets in the outdoor hospitality channel. By embracing innovation, the two companies have unlocked a new incremental revenue stream for park owners while enhancing the visitor experience.

“In a world where guests are seeking convenience on their terms and operating costs continue to escalate, implementing a self-service grab-and-go retail solution makes abundant sense for many outdoor destinations. By creating a retail space that’s accessible beyond office hours and without associated labor costs, our guests can grab what they need when they need it, increasing their satisfaction and our margins. Impulsify is a proven and innovative solution in hotel and multifamily markets, and we’re excited to continue to partner with them in their launch into outdoor hospitality,” says Scott Foos, CEO & Partner of Horizon.

As Impulsify and Horizon Outdoor Hospitality look to the future, the success of this first launch marks a pivotal moment, and both companies are excited to explore further possibilities across Horizon’s portfolio of properties. A second location under Horizon’s management will be opening next month with an expanded Impulsify self-service retail location at a new development property in Texas Hill Country’s famed Wimberley Village.

About Impulsify: Impulsify is a leading provider of innovative self-service retail solutions for a variety of industries, including the outdoor hospitality sector. With a focus on convenience, efficiency, and enhancing the overall guest experience, Impulsify's products and services have already revolutionized the way markets operate.

About Horizon Outdoor Hospitality: Horizon Outdoor Hospitality is a pioneer in outdoor hospitality services, continually seeking to enhance the guest experience in RV resorts and similar destinations. Their forward-thinking approach to guest services and amenities is exemplified by their partnership with Impulsify.