Manchin Announces $826K for Maternal, Child Healthcare Services in West Virginia

November 06, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $826,620 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The funding will be used to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services in West Virginia.

“We must ensure all West Virginia mothers, children and families have access to quality, affordable healthcare, no matter where they live in our state,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $826K in the West Virginia DHHR to bolster maternal and child health services, especially for low-income and underserved families. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure our mothers and children across the Mountain State have the care they need to lead safe, healthy lives.”

The HHS Maternal and Child Health Services Grant Program provides funding to states to expand access to quality maternal and child health services, especially for those with low-incomes or limited availability of care. It also supports programs that reduce infant mortality; provide access to prenatal, delivery and postnatal care; provide access to preventive and primary care services for low income children as well as rehabilitative services for children with special health needs; implement family-centered, community-based systems of coordinated care and more.

