(Subscription required) Eastman, under questioning by state bar senior trial counsel Duncan Carling, lashed out at bar prosecutors for including “falsehoods” in his charging document and said they should be facing disbarment instead of him. He called the charges against him part of an ongoing “persecution” by liberal “activist” lawyers who “want to get President Trump.”
You just read:
On Final Day of Calif. Bar Court Trial, Eastman Blames Trump Foes for Charges
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.