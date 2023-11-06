VSP news release // 23B4006848 // inmate at Marble Valley CC cited for assaulting a correctional officer

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B4006484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 10-13-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assault upon Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Miguel Perez-Agramonte

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police were notified by DOC staff at the Marble Valley Correctional Center that an incarcerated inmate identified as Miguel Perez-Agramonte assaulted a correctional officer via bodily fluids (saliva). After investigation of this, Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation issued Perez-Agramonte a citation for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-18-23

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Offender is being held for charges not related to this incident.

BAIL: additional bail not set for this incident

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690