Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,228 in the last 365 days.

VSP news release // 23B4006848 // inmate at Marble Valley CC cited for assaulting a correctional officer

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4006484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                          

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 10-13-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Assault upon Protected Professional

 

ACCUSED: Miguel Perez-Agramonte                                                

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police were notified by DOC staff at the Marble Valley Correctional Center that an incarcerated inmate identified as Miguel Perez-Agramonte assaulted a correctional officer via bodily fluids (saliva).  After investigation of this, Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation issued Perez-Agramonte a citation for the above offense. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-18-23         

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Offender is being held for charges not related to this incident.      

BAIL: additional bail not set for this incident

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

You just read:

VSP news release // 23B4006848 // inmate at Marble Valley CC cited for assaulting a correctional officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more