VSP news release // 23B4006848 // inmate at Marble Valley CC cited for assaulting a correctional officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4006484
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 10-13-23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Assault upon Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Miguel Perez-Agramonte
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police were notified by DOC staff at the Marble Valley Correctional Center that an incarcerated inmate identified as Miguel Perez-Agramonte assaulted a correctional officer via bodily fluids (saliva). After investigation of this, Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation issued Perez-Agramonte a citation for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-18-23
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: Offender is being held for charges not related to this incident.
BAIL: additional bail not set for this incident
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
