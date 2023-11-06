Exco Technologies Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Results on November 29, 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC, OTCQX - EXCOF) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the close of business on Wednesday November 29, 2023.



Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday November 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3iaifenr a few minutes before the event.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c6447963f5b44e789a713655dc760cc to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on November 30, 2023, an archived version will be available on the Exco website (www.excocorp.com) until December 15, 2023.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)

Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233

Website: http://www.excocorp.com