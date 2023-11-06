AG Reyes and Staff Visit Southern Utah to Address Public Lands Concerns

November 6, 2023

Last week, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes took a two-day tour of Southern Utah to visit several counties and local constituents. The tour covered Garfield, Wayne, Kane, Millard, and on the second day, there were meetings with county commissioners in Millard and Severe counties in a comprehensive effort to address public lands issues and engage with local communities in Southern Utah.

The group included Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak, Chief of Investigations Leo Lucey, and other staff who met with law enforcement to hear about challenges those communities face. The group also toured the ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) station to connect with our task force members in that area.

On Friday, AG Reyes and staff participated in a significant public event at Bryce Valley High School. The event focused on public lands issues, specifically grazing rights, and involved a large panel discussion featuring Sean Reyes and Melissa Holyoak. The event was successful, with AG Reyes being the keynote speaker and taking questions from the crowd.

Media covering the event included Alex Cabrero from KSL-TV, who touched on the issue of grazing rights in the area.

Watch the media coverage here.