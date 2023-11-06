Submit Release
First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December:

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
    Date: November 15, 2023
    Location: New York, New York
    Format: Fireside chat at 9:20 AM ET and investor meetings
  • J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
    Date: November 16, 2023
    Location: New York, New York
    Format: Fireside chat at 10:30 AM ET and investor meetings
  • Wolfe Research First Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference
    Date: December 6, 2023
    Location: New York, New York
    Format: Investor meetings

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions. The Company delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761


