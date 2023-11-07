R4Good Launches The Rose Social Club for 'Westsiders' Who Love to Do Good
Live on The Westside and Love to Party on Rose Avenue? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits earn The Rose Social Club Membership www.TheRoseSocialClub.com
R4Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact and is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Social Club.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're using recruiting for good to make a difference fun and rewarding! Referrals allow us to do something good for you and the community too!"
Recruiting for Good launches The Rose Social Club to help generate more proceeds for nonprofits feeding America.
The Rose Social Club (Member Rewards)
1. Participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program; helps fund nonprofits feeding America.
2. Earn the sweetest rewards to dine, drink, and party on Rose Avenue in Venice.
3. Earn rewards to share with friends and favorite plus 1.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "If you love to do GOOD, party for good, Join The Rose Social Club made just for you!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good!
Live on The Westside, Love to Do GOOD, and Party for Good...Join The Rose Social Club Made for You. Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America. Earn all-inclusive reward dine at The Sweetest Restaurants, enjoy sweet treats, and 1 year wine club membership! To learn more visit www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Good for You + Community Too!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
